Dr. Sanjay Iyer, MD

Neurology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Iyer, MD

Dr. Sanjay Iyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Parkinson's Disease and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iyer's Office Locations

    411 Billingsley Rd Ste 103, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 577-3186

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dystonia
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Dystonia
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2020
    Dr. Iyer is a kind and personable physician who cares about his clients and their families which is evident from the moment you meet him the very first time and every time you meet with him thereafter. My father has been a client of his for several years and he respects whatever Dr. Iyer tells him be it good or not so good. I also, as a family member and a critical care registered nurse, think Dr. Iyer is wonderful. I have never worked with Dr. Iyer except when he sees my father during his regularly scheduled appointments. Dr. Iyer has been more than willing to answer all my questions and discuss all my thoughts and ideas and work with me during my father's appointments to make sure my father is getting the best care and continuity of care, which is outstanding in the medical community and setting. I, as well as my father, highly recommend Dr. Iyer. MDA and SDA Davidson, NC
    Milton D. Almond — Aug 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sanjay Iyer, MD
    About Dr. Sanjay Iyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376561472
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iyer has seen patients for Dystonia, Parkinson's Disease and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

