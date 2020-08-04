Dr. Sanjay Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Iyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Iyer, MD
Dr. Sanjay Iyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Parkinson's Disease and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyer's Office Locations
- 1 411 Billingsley Rd Ste 103, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 577-3186
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Iyer is a kind and personable physician who cares about his clients and their families which is evident from the moment you meet him the very first time and every time you meet with him thereafter. My father has been a client of his for several years and he respects whatever Dr. Iyer tells him be it good or not so good. I also, as a family member and a critical care registered nurse, think Dr. Iyer is wonderful. I have never worked with Dr. Iyer except when he sees my father during his regularly scheduled appointments. Dr. Iyer has been more than willing to answer all my questions and discuss all my thoughts and ideas and work with me during my father's appointments to make sure my father is getting the best care and continuity of care, which is outstanding in the medical community and setting. I, as well as my father, highly recommend Dr. Iyer. MDA and SDA Davidson, NC
About Dr. Sanjay Iyer, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1376561472
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Neurology
