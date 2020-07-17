Overview

Dr. Sanjay Jain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Rohtak and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Physicians' Medical Center, T.J. Samson Community Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at Southend Gastroenterology Associates PLLC in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.