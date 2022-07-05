Dr. Sanjay Juneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Juneja, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Juneja, MD
Dr. Sanjay Juneja, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.
Dr. Juneja's Office Locations
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge4950 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 767-0847
Hospital Affiliations
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Such an excellent doctor with an obvious passion for treating his patients! Dr Juneja was well informed and took the time to educate me on the specifics of my condition. I most appreciated his optimism and determination to give me the best care possible. A bonus is that his practice is extremely well organized and responsive to patient requests. He promptly shared all information about his findings with my primary care doctor. I found Dr Juneja to be superb all around!
About Dr. Sanjay Juneja, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1841634011
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juneja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juneja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Juneja. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juneja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.