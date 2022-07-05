See All Hematologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Sanjay Juneja, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Juneja, MD

Dr. Sanjay Juneja, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.

Dr. Juneja works at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Juneja's Office Locations

    Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge
    4950 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 767-0847

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Oaks Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Malnutrition
Dehydration
Anemia
Malnutrition
Dehydration

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Jul 05, 2022
    Such an excellent doctor with an obvious passion for treating his patients! Dr Juneja was well informed and took the time to educate me on the specifics of my condition. I most appreciated his optimism and determination to give me the best care possible. A bonus is that his practice is extremely well organized and responsive to patient requests. He promptly shared all information about his findings with my primary care doctor. I found Dr Juneja to be superb all around!
    A grateful patient. — Jul 05, 2022
    About Dr. Sanjay Juneja, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841634011
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Juneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Juneja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Juneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Juneja works at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Juneja’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Juneja. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juneja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

