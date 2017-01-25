Dr. Sanjay Kandoth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandoth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Kandoth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Kandoth, MD
Dr. Sanjay Kandoth, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Kandoth's Office Locations
Sunrise Pediatrics Las Vegas3061 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 848-4684Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 6:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Sunrise Pediatrics3025 S Maryland Pkwy Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 820-2652
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanjay Kandoth is very compassionate towards babies, toddlers and children. I am blessed to have him as our pediatrician.
About Dr. Sanjay Kandoth, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandoth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kandoth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kandoth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandoth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandoth.
