Dr. Sanjay Kantu, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (82)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Kantu, MD

Dr. Sanjay Kantu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Methodist Hospital Medical Center/ Indiana University

Dr. Kantu works at New York Center For Ear Nose Throat Sinus & Allergy, LLP in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kantu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Center For Ear Nose Throat Sinus & Allergy, LLP
    2204 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 646-2500
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 11:00am
    Thursday
    8:30am - 11:00am
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:00am
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    New York Center For Ear, Nose, Throat, Sinus & Allergy
    9015 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 745-1701
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balloon Sinuplasty
Botox® Injection
Rhinoseptoplasty
Balloon Sinuplasty
Botox® Injection
Rhinoseptoplasty

Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 14, 2019
    great experience
    Anonymous — Jun 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sanjay Kantu, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hindi, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952339806
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Methodist Hospital Medical Center/ Indiana University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia College, Columbia University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Kantu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kantu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kantu works at New York Center For Ear Nose Throat Sinus & Allergy, LLP in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kantu’s profile.

    Dr. Kantu speaks Arabic, Hindi, Russian and Spanish.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

