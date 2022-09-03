Overview of Dr. Sanjay Kedhar, MD

Dr. Sanjay Kedhar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Kedhar works at UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.