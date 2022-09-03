Dr. Sanjay Kedhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kedhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Kedhar, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Kedhar, MD
Dr. Sanjay Kedhar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Kedhar's Office Locations
UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute850 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Directions (949) 824-2020
UCI Health Eye Care Services101 The City Dr S # Pavilion, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7183
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kedhar and his staff are knowledgeable, courteous, efficient and amazing. When I first saw Dr Kedhar I was completely blind in one eye and in pain. I had seen two other ophthalmologists numerous times and they could not figure out the problem. Dr. Kedhar knew the answer within 20 seconds. Now I can see and there is no pain. He is a miracle worker. He is an expert in his field of ophthalmology. I cannot commend him and his staff enough. I have sent friends and family to see him as well and all concur that he is a master of ophthalmology. I owe my eyesight, job and quality of life to Dr. Kedhar.
About Dr. Sanjay Kedhar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent Hospital & Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- University of California, Berkeley
- Ophthalmology
