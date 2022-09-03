See All Ophthalmologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Sanjay Kedhar, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Kedhar, MD

Dr. Sanjay Kedhar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Kedhar works at UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kedhar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute
    850 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 824-2020
  2. 2
    UCI Health Eye Care Services
    101 The City Dr S # Pavilion, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-7183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 03, 2022
    Dr Kedhar and his staff are knowledgeable, courteous, efficient and amazing. When I first saw Dr Kedhar I was completely blind in one eye and in pain. I had seen two other ophthalmologists numerous times and they could not figure out the problem. Dr. Kedhar knew the answer within 20 seconds. Now I can see and there is no pain. He is a miracle worker. He is an expert in his field of ophthalmology. I cannot commend him and his staff enough. I have sent friends and family to see him as well and all concur that he is a master of ophthalmology. I owe my eyesight, job and quality of life to Dr. Kedhar.
    Grateful eye patient Scott — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Sanjay Kedhar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700833951
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St. Vincent Hospital & Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Kedhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kedhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kedhar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kedhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kedhar has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kedhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kedhar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kedhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kedhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kedhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

