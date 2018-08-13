Overview of Dr. Sanjay Kumar, MD

Dr. Sanjay Kumar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from Maharishi Dayanand University and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Allendale County Hospital and Hampton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Carolina Medical Center in Walterboro, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.