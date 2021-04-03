See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Sheffield Village, OH
Dr. Sanjay Kumar, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Kumar, DO

Dr. Sanjay Kumar, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at Mercy Health Neurosurgery Management in Sheffield Village, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neuro Spinecare Inc
    5319 Hoag Dr Ste 100, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 930-6015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Sanjay Kumar, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740267244
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Internship
    • Botsford Gnrl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Kumar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at Mercy Health Neurosurgery Management in Sheffield Village, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

