Dr. Sanjay Kumar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Kumar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Kumar, DO
Dr. Sanjay Kumar, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital.
Dr. Kumar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
-
1
Neuro Spinecare Inc5319 Hoag Dr Ste 100, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 930-6015
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
I have been going to Dr. Kumar for a very long time. I tried another pain management dr. and was very disappointed with the effects of my treatment, so I went back to Dr. Kumar and he is wonderful each time I have seen him for any procedure and I get great results from his treatment. Mary Ann Mahoney
About Dr. Sanjay Kumar, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1740267244
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Botsford Gnrl Hosp
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.