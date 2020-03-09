Overview of Dr. Sanjay Lakhani, MD

Dr. Sanjay Lakhani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highland Park, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Med Coll-Bombay U and is affiliated with DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Lakhani works at Highland Park Health Center in Highland Park, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.