Dr. Sanjay Lall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Lall, MD
Dr. Sanjay Lall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Dr. Lall works at
Dr. Lall's Office Locations
PHI of Douglasville2145 Slater Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA 30135 Directions (678) 715-3334
Northside Cherokee Cardiology100 Stoneforest Dr Ste 220, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 924-5095Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent visit with Dr Lall. I very much appreciated his time and his explanation. He was detailed in the plan and made sure I was in agreement. I will return for monitoring.
About Dr. Sanjay Lall, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1699779488
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- University Hospitals, Cleveland
- University Hospitals, Cleveland
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lall has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
