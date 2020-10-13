Overview of Dr. Sanjay Lall, MD

Dr. Sanjay Lall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Dr. Lall works at Piedmont Hospital in Douglasville, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.