Dr. Sanjay Lalla, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Lalla, MD
Dr. Sanjay Lalla, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Lalla's Office Locations
Personal Plastic Surgery383 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 324-9454
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a few surgeries with Dr Lalla and have many friends that have had surgery with Dr Lalla and we are all very happy!!!
About Dr. Sanjay Lalla, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Lalla speaks Arabic and Hindi.
