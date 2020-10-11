Overview of Dr. Sanjay Menon, MD

Dr. Sanjay Menon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Menon works at Baycare Medical Group Family Medicine III (suncoast) in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.