Overview

Dr. Sanjay Mishra, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.



Dr. Mishra works at Ihg Connect in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.