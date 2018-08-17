Dr. Sanjay Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- MI
- Farmington Hills
- Dr. Sanjay Murthy, MD
Dr. Sanjay Murthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Murthy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College (Kmc) and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Murthy works at
Locations
-
1
urgent Care Of Farmington Hills30000 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 851-0500
-
2
Wellhealth Medical Associates1202 Walton Blvd Ste 112, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 266-6073
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Opioid Dependence
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex
- View other providers who treat Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Infectious Diseases
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Stitches
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Murthy?
Saw him at his Belleville location for the first time. Very nice down to earth doctor. Told me in detail my health problems. Gave me a shot in my foot (hurt like the dickens, but feels much better) Going to see him again and get my issues figured out.
About Dr. Sanjay Murthy, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1144474826
Education & Certifications
- Brighton Center For Recovery
- University Of Kentucky
- Kasturba Medical College (Kmc)
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murthy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murthy works at
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.