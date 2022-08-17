Dr. Sanjay Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Parikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their fellowship with The Brooklyn Hosp Ctr
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates301 Philip Blvd Ste A, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 822-5560
-
2
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates1600 Medical Way Ste 270, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-4780
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very pleased with the total experience. I was treated with respect and all personnel had a caring attitude.
About Dr. Sanjay Parikh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1679558241
Education & Certifications
- The Brooklyn Hosp Ctr
- Gastroenterology
