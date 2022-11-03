Overview of Dr. Dr Sanjay Patari, MD

Dr. Dr Sanjay Patari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Patari works at The Center for Sports Orthopaedics, PC in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Bloomingdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.