Dr. Sanjay Patel, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (35)
Map Pin Small Milford, CT
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Patel, DPM

Dr. Sanjay Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milford, CT. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.

Dr. Patel works at Patel Podiatry Family Foot Care & Surgery, LLC in Milford, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Foot Care & Surgery LLC
    309 Seaside Ave Ste 202, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 876-7736
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:30am
  2. 2
    Family Foot Care & Surgery LLC
    299 Washington Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 288-4055
    Monday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
  • Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2022
    Dr.Patel is thorough , goes through all of your medical issues and takes them into consideration, he’s kind and listens and explains , he has a wonderful staff also. I highly recommend him
    Ann Gabianelli — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Sanjay Patel, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Italian
    • 1053335083
    Education & Certifications

    • VA Medical Center, West Haven, CT
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
