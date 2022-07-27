Dr. Sanjay Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Patel, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Patel, DPM
Dr. Sanjay Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milford, CT. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Family Foot Care & Surgery LLC309 Seaside Ave Ste 202, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 876-7736Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 2:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Family Foot Care & Surgery LLC299 Washington Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 288-4055Monday8:30am - 2:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Patel is thorough , goes through all of your medical issues and takes them into consideration, he’s kind and listens and explains , he has a wonderful staff also. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Sanjay Patel, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
- 1053335083
Education & Certifications
- VA Medical Center, West Haven, CT
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
