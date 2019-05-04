Overview of Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD

Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from Med College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.