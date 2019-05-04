See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Des Plaines, IL
Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD

Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from Med College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    150 N River Rd Ste 315, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 391-9944
    Northwest Medical Care, S.C.
    473 W Army Trail Rd Ste 101, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 894-8018

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blastomycosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 04, 2019
    very good. staff is very finely and doctor is trustable.
    — May 04, 2019
    About Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1235178831
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University of New York
    Residency
    • University Of Med And Dentistry Of New Jersey
    Internship
    • New Jersey Med School
    Medical Education
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

