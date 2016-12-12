Dr. Sanjay Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Patel, DO
Dr. Sanjay Patel, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Midland Office302 Secor St, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 685-5029
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely would recommend him. I love his NP she is very thorough. She listens to my concerns and has an open mind. Dr. Patel is very nice and exams the children very well. He too listens to your concerns. Very great Dr. and NP.
About Dr. Sanjay Patel, DO
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1821244286
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
