Overview of Dr. Sanjay Patra, MD

Dr. Sanjay Patra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Patra works at SHMG Neurosurgery - 25 Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.