Dr. Sanjay Pethkar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Pethkar works at Suburban Healthcare Associates in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.