Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD
Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Avondale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Ramakumar's Office Locations
Abrazo Medical Group - Goodyear3125 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 882-9161
Abrazo Medical Group Biltmore Terrace2122 E Highland Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 420-0749Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest5670 N Professional Park Dr # 100, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 618-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramakumar is excellent. He treated me for a kidney issue and I recommend him highly
About Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437255742
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Mayo Graduate School Of
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramakumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramakumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramakumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramakumar has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramakumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramakumar speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramakumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramakumar.
