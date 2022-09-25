See All Urologists in Avondale, AZ
Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD

Urology
4.6 (71)
Map Pin Small Avondale, AZ
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD

Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Avondale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Ramakumar works at Biltmore Cardiology - Goodyear in Avondale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Frendl, MD
Dr. Daniel Frendl, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD
Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD
4.6 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Ramakumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abrazo Medical Group - Goodyear
    3125 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 882-9161
  2. 2
    Abrazo Medical Group Biltmore Terrace
    2122 E Highland Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 420-0749
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Northwest
    5670 N Professional Park Dr # 100, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 618-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ramakumar?

    Sep 25, 2022
    Dr. Ramakumar is excellent. He treated me for a kidney issue and I recommend him highly
    Alan Miklofsky — Sep 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ramakumar to family and friends

    Dr. Ramakumar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ramakumar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD.

    About Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437255742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Graduate School Of
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramakumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramakumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramakumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramakumar has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramakumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramakumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramakumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramakumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramakumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sanjay Ramakumar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.