Dr. Ramrakhiani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanjay Ramrakhiani, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Ramrakhiani, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7171
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I've encountered at PAMF. Thorough and generally willing to take the time to listen to patient concerns (not such a common thing at PAMF). The only problem is that appointments are always too short, and from time to time they try to use physician assistants (PAs) to dilute the doctor's time. Also, Dr. Ramrakhianidid an endoscopy on me and he seems very competent, at least as far as I can tell.
About Dr. Sanjay Ramrakhiani, MB BS
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1417962085
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- All India Inst Med Scis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramrakhiani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramrakhiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramrakhiani has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramrakhiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramrakhiani speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramrakhiani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramrakhiani.
