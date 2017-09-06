Overview

Dr. Sanjay Ramrakhiani, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Ramrakhiani works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.