Dr. Sanjay Razdan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Doral, FL. They completed their fellowship with THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
International Robotic Prostatectomy Institute3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 501, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 676-5833
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am offering my humble thanks to Dr. Sanjay Razdan for conducting a prostatectomy on my Uncle who suffered from prostate issues for a long. My Uncle is hail and hearty now.
- Urology
- English, Greek, Hindi and Spanish
- 1518921865
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Jackson Memorial Hospital|Jackson Memorial Hospital|University of Miami - Jackson Memorial
- University of Medicine and Dentistry New Jersey
Dr. Razdan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razdan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razdan has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razdan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Razdan speaks Greek, Hindi and Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Razdan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razdan.
