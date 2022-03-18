Dr. Sanjay Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Reddy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Fox Chase Cancer Center
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Fox Chase Cancer Center333 Cottman Ave Ste C308, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
It has been 4- month now since i had my Whipple Surgery, and i recently had a appointment With Dr Reddy that went well , I was looking forward to seeing Him and his Team as i am forever grateful for there help they give me , and i feel fortunate to be a patient, I would 100 percent recommend him , and his team to everyone no matter how far away you live from Fox Chase Thanks Again Joe
About Dr. Sanjay Reddy, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1548585284
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Beth Israel Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- University of Connecticut
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.