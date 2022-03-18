See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Sanjay Reddy, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjay Reddy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Fox Chase Cancer Center

Dr. Reddy works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Locations

    Fox Chase Cancer Center
    333 Cottman Ave Ste C308, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 728-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2022
    It has been 4- month now since i had my Whipple Surgery, and i recently had a appointment With Dr Reddy that went well , I was looking forward to seeing Him and his Team as i am forever grateful for there help they give me , and i feel fortunate to be a patient, I would 100 percent recommend him , and his team to everyone no matter how far away you live from Fox Chase Thanks Again Joe
    Joe Koch — Mar 18, 2022
    About Dr. Sanjay Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548585284
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fox Chase Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Connecticut
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Reddy’s profile.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

