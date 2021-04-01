Dr. Sanjay Sarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Sarin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Sarin, MD
Dr. Sanjay Sarin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They graduated from GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Sarin's Office Locations
PHI of Fayette1267 Highway 54 W Ste 2200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 706-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sarin Is one awesome careing doctor,He listens To you and does not rush and any complaints or health Issues He deals with It no hesitation
About Dr. Sanjay Sarin, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Tech Bahadur Hosp
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Sarin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarin has seen patients for Endocarditis, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.