Dr. Sanjay Sastry, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Sastry, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Acad Higher Ed and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
New Smyrna Wellness Center, New Smyrna Beach, FL612 Palmetto St, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 423-5500
Coastal Neurology & Rehabilita801 Beville Rd Ste 101, South Daytona, FL 32119 Directions (386) 788-2300
Coastal Neurology Inc725 W Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 788-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best dr for back & leg pain. He takes his time and will listen to you. Dr Sastry is the best! A 5+
About Dr. Sanjay Sastry, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, German, Hindi and Kannada
- 1568531424
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Cook County Hospital-Anesthesiology
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Acad Higher Ed
Frequently Asked Questions
