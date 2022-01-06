See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Sanjay Sastry, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (40)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sanjay Sastry, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Acad Higher Ed and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Sastry works at New Smyrna Beach Ambulatory Care Center in New Smyrna Beach, FL with other offices in South Daytona, FL and Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Smyrna Wellness Center, New Smyrna Beach, FL
    612 Palmetto St, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 423-5500
  2. 2
    Coastal Neurology & Rehabilita
    801 Beville Rd Ste 101, South Daytona, FL 32119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 788-2300
  3. 3
    Coastal Neurology Inc
    725 W Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 788-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Neck Pain
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sanjay Sastry, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Hindi and Kannada
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568531424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital-Anesthesiology
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Acad Higher Ed
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Sastry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sastry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sastry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sastry has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sastry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sastry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sastry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sastry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sastry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

