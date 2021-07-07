Dr. Sanjay Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ponce School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
SEPA Pain Management721 Dresher Rd Ste 2500, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (855) 235-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and takes the time to explain in terms I can understand.
About Dr. Sanjay Shah, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Temple University Hospital
- Ponce School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
