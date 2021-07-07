Overview

Dr. Sanjay Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ponce School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at SEPA Pain Management in Horsham, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.