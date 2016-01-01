Dr. Sanjay Shankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Shankar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Shankar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SHADYSIDE HOSPITAL / DIETETIC INTERNSHIP PROGRAM and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus, Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Shankar works at
Locations
-
1
Heart One Associates9520 W Palm Ln Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 584-5444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sanjay Shankar, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1881893121
Education & Certifications
- SHADYSIDE HOSPITAL / DIETETIC INTERNSHIP PROGRAM
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shankar works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shankar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shankar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.