Dr. Sanjay Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Smith, MD
Dr. Sanjay Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
- 1 5858 SW 68th St Fl 2, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-8588
-
2
Medeye Surgery Center LLC6660 SW 117TH AVE, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (786) 475-3856
-
3
MedEye Associates - Homestead Office925 NE 30th Ter Ste 216, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 661-8588
-
4
Medical Eye Associates9299 SW 152nd St Ste 101, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 661-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
my visit was great except for the long wait, but I really like the doctor, doctor Smith
About Dr. Sanjay Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548431315
Education & Certifications
- The Scheie Eye Institute, Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- New York Medical College Brooklyn & Queens
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- The University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.