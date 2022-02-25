Dr. Sanjay Srivatsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivatsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Srivatsa, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Srivatsa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
Dr. Srivatsa works at
Locations
-
1
Sanjay Srivatsa MD Inc7206 N Milburn Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93722 Directions (559) 224-5003
Hospital Affiliations
- Madera Community Hospital
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Srivatsa?
My wife suffered post-covid pneumonia and was having trouble breathing. Dr. Srivatsa scheduled her the same day he was made aware of her condition and ordered an echocardiogram which provided much needed information regarding further treatment decisions.
About Dr. Sanjay Srivatsa, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1588603369
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
- Pembroke College, University Of Cambridge
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srivatsa accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srivatsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srivatsa works at
Dr. Srivatsa has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivatsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Srivatsa speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivatsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivatsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivatsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivatsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.