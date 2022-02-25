See All Cardiologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Sanjay Srivatsa, MD

Cardiology
3.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sanjay Srivatsa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine

Dr. Srivatsa works at Sanjay Srivatsa MD Inc in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sanjay Srivatsa MD Inc
    7206 N Milburn Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93722 (559) 224-5003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Madera Community Hospital
  Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Delta Health System
    First Health
    Health Net
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 25, 2022
    My wife suffered post-covid pneumonia and was having trouble breathing. Dr. Srivatsa scheduled her the same day he was made aware of her condition and ordered an echocardiogram which provided much needed information regarding further treatment decisions.
    John Kelly — Feb 25, 2022
    About Dr. Sanjay Srivatsa, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    1588603369
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
    Internship
    UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    Pembroke College, University Of Cambridge
