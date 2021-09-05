See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Denver, CO
Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.9 (8)
Map Pin Small Denver, CO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, MD

Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Emory|University of Illinois at Chicago

Dr. Tripathi works at Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tripathi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates
    950 E Harvard Ave Ste 550, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0956

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arterial Graft Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Procedure Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Revascularization Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Revascularization Using Arterial Conduits Chevron Icon
Counterpulsation Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Lung Removal Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinoscopy Chevron Icon
Mini-Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Minimal Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Open Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Myocardial Revascularization Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Heart Valvuloplasty of Mitral Valve Without Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Transthoracic Needle Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pericardiocentesis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Puncture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Robotic Surgery, Thoracic Chevron Icon
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Sympathectomy for Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Venography Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 05, 2021
    excellant, caring surgeon in his field. Did my quadruple bypass in 2019.
    Karen F Arnold — Sep 05, 2021
    About Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1417904236
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory|University of Illinois at Chicago
    Residency
    • Robert Packer Hospital|University of Illinois
    Internship
    • Maulana Azad Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tripathi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tripathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tripathi works at Colorado Cardiovascular Surgical Associates in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Tripathi’s profile.

    Dr. Tripathi has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tripathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripathi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripathi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tripathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tripathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

