Dr. Sanjay Varma, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Varma, MD
Dr. Sanjay Varma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Varma's Office Locations
Princeton House Behavioral Health- Outpatient - Princetonadults741 Mount Lucas Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 497-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Varma was very clinical and made excellent points ; he was easy to talk to and gave good advice. Stephen Denman 2017 patient of Carrier Clinic
About Dr. Sanjay Varma, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varma accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varma speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.