Dr. Sanjay Vohra, MD

Cardiology
3.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sanjay Vohra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Vohra works at Sanjay Vohra MD in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Las Vegas
    7010 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 564-9898
    Henderson Office
    8965 S Pecos Rd Ste 12A, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 564-9898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease
Treatment frequency



    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBMS
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Sanjay Vohra, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1366540973
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State University Harper Hospital
    Internship
    • St Michaels Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Sherwood College
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
