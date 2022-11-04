Overview

Dr. Sanjay Vohra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Vohra works at Sanjay Vohra MD in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.