Overview

Dr. Sanjay Yadlapalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Yadlapalli works at Roseville Cardiology in Roseville, CA with other offices in Lincoln, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.