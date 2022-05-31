Dr. Sanjayanth Chamakura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamakura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjayanth Chamakura, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sanjayanth Chamakura, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and WHS East Campus.
HeartCare Specialists - Booth Calloway Road4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 505, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (855) 446-5940Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HeartCare Specialists - Davis Boulevard8479 Davis Blvd Ste 100, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 Directions (855) 446-5940
HeartPlace Grand Prairie2705 Hospital Blvd # 102, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Directions (817) 284-3915
- Medical City North Hills
- WHS East Campus
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
Dr. Chamakura and his staff went above and beyond to fit me in before my surgery. Doc was attentive, friendly, and spent time with me understanding my entire history and did not rush me. The tech and staff were all friendly and knowledgeable. I can't say enough great things about the team!!
- Interventional Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1659368728
- Beth Israel Mc|Hartford Hosp/Univ CT
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Department of Internal Medicine
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Department of Internal Medicine
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
