See All Cardiologists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Sanjaykumar Patel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sanjaykumar Patel, MD

Cardiology
3.9 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sanjaykumar Patel, MD

Dr. Sanjaykumar Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their fellowship with St Vincent's Medical Center

Dr. Patel works at Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care of the Woodlands, PA in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Shareez Peerbhai, MD
Dr. Shareez Peerbhai, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Christopher Lavergne, MD
Dr. Christopher Lavergne, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Chacko Alexander, MD
Dr. Chacko Alexander, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care
    3115 College Park Dr Ste 112, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 230-5006
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mitral Valve Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Intervention Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?

    Oct 10, 2022
    Dr Patel is a no-nonsense cardiologist but with a heart. He is genuinely concerned for my well-being and listens to my concerns and input and use them in our discussions about the way forward. I always feel he makes my opinions and concerns front and center so I know I'm being heard. I trust him with my life.
    Roger Cooper — Oct 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sanjaykumar Patel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sanjaykumar Patel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patel to family and friends

    Dr. Patel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sanjaykumar Patel, MD.

    About Dr. Sanjaykumar Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306030150
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent's Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjaykumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care of the Woodlands, PA in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sanjaykumar Patel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.