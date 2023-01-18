Dr. Sanjeeb Shrestha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrestha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeeb Shrestha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjeeb Shrestha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford, Palo Pinto General Hospital and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle.
Locations
Gastroenterology Care Consultants PA750 Eureka St Ste B, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 599-6222
- 2 909 Southeast Pkwy Ste 102, Azle, TX 76020 Directions (817) 599-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Weatherford
- Palo Pinto General Hospital
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and staff were excellent, was not sure what to expect, everything went smoothly and the Doc. Explained everything once the procedure was finished. See them again in 7 years!
About Dr. Sanjeeb Shrestha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356384473
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Medical Center
- St Francis Med Ctr
- Dow Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrestha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrestha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrestha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrestha has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrestha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrestha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrestha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrestha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrestha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.