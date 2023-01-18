Overview

Dr. Sanjeeb Shrestha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford, Palo Pinto General Hospital and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle.



Dr. Shrestha works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Weatherford, TX with other offices in Azle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.