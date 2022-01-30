Dr. Sanjeet Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeet Grewal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Jacksonville - Neuro4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-3370Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grewal was my 19 year old daughter's neurosurgeon. He removed a cancerous brain tumor two days after Christmas and was an integral part of the team he put together that saved her life. There are no words that would be enough to thank him for everything that he has done.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grewal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewal works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
