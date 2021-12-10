Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanjeet Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjeet Patel, MD
Dr. Sanjeet Patel, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Los Angeles County Usc Medical Center1520 San Pablo St Ste 4300, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5849Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Wonderful and caring doctor, was available and attentive to me before and after the operation. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sanjeet Patel, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1063737567
Education & Certifications
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.