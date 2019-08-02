Dr. Sanjeev Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Agarwal, MD
Dr. Sanjeev Agarwal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from King George Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to see Dr. Agarwal twice. On both occasions I found him to be very pleasant and showed real concern.
About Dr. Sanjeev Agarwal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1154487528
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Nassau County Med Center|Nassau University Medical Center
- Flushing Hospital Med Center|Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- King George Medical College
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
