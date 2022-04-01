Dr. Sanjeev Balamohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balamohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Balamohan, MD
Dr. Sanjeev Balamohan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Park Ridge, IL.
The Ear Nose and Throat Center1875 Dempster St Ste 301, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 685-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ear Nose and Throat Cetner1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 140, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 685-1000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was diagnosed with sleep apnea a mild case.I was having trouble breathing, doctor did a procedure on nose to open it up. A week after the procedure I went for another sleep apnea test and I passed no more sleep apnea. doctor does a wonderful job of explaining things. I love the clinic you get in quickly the staff is wonderful.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1952740318
