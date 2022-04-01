Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Balamohan, MD

Dr. Sanjeev Balamohan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Park Ridge, IL.



Dr. Balamohan works at Ear Nose & Throat Center in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.