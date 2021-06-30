Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, MD

Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Bhatia works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Oxford, OH, Blue Ash, OH, Warrenville, IL and Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.