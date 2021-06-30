Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, MD
Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group101 E 75th St Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60565 Directions (630) 225-2663
-
2
Wellington Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine270 S Locust St, Oxford, OH 45056 Directions (513) 215-9470
-
3
Wellington Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine4701 Creek Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 733-8894
-
4
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group27650 Ferry Rd Ste 100, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 225-2663
-
5
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 410, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 225-2663
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatia?
Dr Bhatia and his staff are amazing. I just had surgery conducted by Dr. Bhatia and I would recommend him to anyone. He is caring and has a great bedside manor. His PA is also wonderful. I cannot express my gratitude enough for Dr Bhatia and his practice.
About Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1174751440
Education & Certifications
- Steadman-Philippon Research Institute
- Rush University Affiliated Hosp
- Rush University Med Ctr
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Joint Pain, Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatia speaks Hindi and Spanish.
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.