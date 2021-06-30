See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Naperville, IL
Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (150)
Map Pin Small Naperville, IL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, MD

Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Bhatia works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Oxford, OH, Blue Ash, OH, Warrenville, IL and Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Bhatia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    101 E 75th St Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60565 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 225-2663
  2. 2
    Wellington Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    270 S Locust St, Oxford, OH 45056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 215-9470
  3. 3
    Wellington Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    4701 Creek Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 733-8894
  4. 4
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    27650 Ferry Rd Ste 100, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 225-2663
  5. 5
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    351 Delnor Dr Ste 410, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 225-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Approach Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arm Disorders Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Bacterial Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Articular Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis of Femoral Head, Familial Form Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Bursal Drainage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Implantation Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cartilage Transplant Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis 1 Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis 2 Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Common Peroneal Nerve Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Long-Bone Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Computer-Assisted Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Strain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopic-Guided Hip Injection Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hemi (Half) Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hemophilic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement, Cemented Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Ischial Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Using Alternate Bearing Surfaces Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Joint X-Ray Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Implantation Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Knee Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscal Allograft Transplant Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Meniscus Transplantation Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Mini-Incision Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Multi-Ligament Knee Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarticular Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteonecrosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff and Labral Repair Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Runner's Injury Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Bursitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Uni-Compartmental Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (146)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 30, 2021
    Dr Bhatia and his staff are amazing. I just had surgery conducted by Dr. Bhatia and I would recommend him to anyone. He is caring and has a great bedside manor. His PA is also wonderful. I cannot express my gratitude enough for Dr Bhatia and his practice.
    — Jun 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, MD
    About Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174751440
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman-Philippon Research Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University Affiliated Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush University Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Joint Pain, Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    150 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.