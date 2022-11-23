Dr. Sanjeev Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Garg, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Garg, MD
Dr. Sanjeev Garg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg's Office Locations
- 1 517 Pierce St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 763-4690
Commonwealth Health Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery670 S River St Ste 203, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 552-7110
Mri Diagnostic Imaging Center230 Independence Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 420-1955
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
courteous, friendly, knowledgeable & very caring
About Dr. Sanjeev Garg, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1790728574
Education & Certifications
- Indira Gandhi Medical College, Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
