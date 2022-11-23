Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Garg, MD

Dr. Sanjeev Garg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Nagpur, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.