Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
-
1
Columbia Asthma and Allergy Clinic3448 MOWRY AVE, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 373-3000
-
2
Asthma & Allergy Clinic1999 Mowry Ave Ste L, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 373-3000
-
3
Asthma & Allergy Clinic520 Lawrence Expy Ste 303, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 Directions (408) 800-1771
-
4
Columbia Asthma and Allergy Clinic3400 SE 196th Ave Ste 101, Camas, WA 98607 Directions (360) 834-6700
-
5
Columbia Asthma and Allergy Clinic788 14th Ave, Longview, WA 98632 Directions (360) 636-1020
-
6
Columbia Asthma and Allergy Clinic8740 SE Sunnybrook Blvd Ste 300, Clackamas, OR 97015 Directions (971) 220-2201Tuesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
7
Physical Therapy Specialists Ps1152 Douglas St, Longview, WA 98632 Directions (360) 940-0880
-
8
Columbia Asthma & Allergy Clinic1406 SE 164th Ave Ste 250, Vancouver, WA 98683 Directions (360) 940-0810
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EBMS
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
We are grateful for the knowledge and expertise of Dr Jain- our lives have been changed dramatically after undergoing oral immunotherapy for life-threatening food allergic reactions. My son is now freely eating most of his allergens three years later and we no longer have to read labels on most foods. He is kind, patient, empathetic and understanding.
About Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Hindi, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1710973839
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Med
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain speaks Armenian, Hindi, Mandarin and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
