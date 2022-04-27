Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD
Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, India and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC365 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 751-3000
North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates285 Sills Rd Bldg 16, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 751-3000
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my life. Thorough very interested in patients well being
About Dr. Sanjeev Jain, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1851497341
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, Hematology and Oncology
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Internal Medicine
- Dayanand Medical College, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
