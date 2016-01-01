Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Jethmalani, MD

Dr. Sanjeev Jethmalani, MD is a Pulmonologist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Jethmalani works at Excela Health in Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.