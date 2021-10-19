See All Plastic Surgeons in Beaverton, OR
Dr. Sanjeev Kaila, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (42)
Map Pin Small Beaverton, OR
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Kaila, MD

Dr. Sanjeev Kaila, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beaverton, OR. 

Dr. Kaila works at Athenix Body Sculpting Institute in Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaila's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Athenix Body Sculpting Institute
    17885 NW Evergreen Pkwy Ste 110, Beaverton, OR 97006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (971) 246-5291

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Sanjeev Kaila, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356685895
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjeev Kaila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaila works at Athenix Body Sculpting Institute in Beaverton, OR. View the full address on Dr. Kaila’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

