Overview of Dr. Sanjeevkumar Kaul, MD

Dr. Sanjeevkumar Kaul, MD is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.



Dr. Kaul works at Comprehensive Urology in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Saginaw, MI and Midland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.