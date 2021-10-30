Dr. Sanjeevkumar Kaul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeevkumar Kaul, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sanjeevkumar Kaul, MD is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison and MyMichigan Medical Center Midland.
Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 336-0123
Orthopaedic Center of Mid-michigan P C3875 Bay Rd Ste 2S, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 583-5370
Great Lakes Health LLC2726 N Saginaw Rd, Midland, MI 48640 Directions (989) 583-5370
Covenant Health Care700 Cooper Ave, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-6490
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Had robotic kidney surgery, and then prostate surgery with Dr Kaul. Both were clearly explained, flawlessly done and nearly painless. But a day after the second surgery, there was a problem with the catheter that the resident couldn't figure out. Dr Kaul didn't leave it to the nurses. He came up to my room and spent about an hour: calming me down, convincing me to let him remove it and reinstall another one. And he did..and, to my surprise, nearly painlessly. While wide awake. His reputation with other doctors and my results tell me he's an outstanding surgeon. But from my experience with my eyes open, I know he's a great, caring doctor
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1447469242
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Kaul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaul has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaul.
