Dr. Sanjeev Kohli, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.2 (30)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Kohli, MD

Dr. Sanjeev Kohli, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Hp Med College Himachal Pradesh University Simla H P India.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kohli's Office Locations

    4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 900, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 261-9877
    7001 Heritage Village Plz Ste 120, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 261-9877
    Mri of Woodbridge
    2200 Opitz Blvd Ste 335, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 492-6726

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Dec 10, 2021
    My wife and I have been seeing Dr. Kohli as our Primary Care Physician for many years. Our last appointments were this week. Dr. Kohli has a calm demeanor and listens closely to what you are complaining or asking about. He has always been kind to us, and we trust his treatment decisions implicitly. If he needs other medical opinions for something, he does not hesitate to write out a referral for exactly what he wants and which specialties need to provide it, even if insurance does not require a referral. One of the major labs maintains a presence right in his office, making lab visits more convenient. Sometimes we see his nurse practitioners instead, for routine visits. They are also excellent.
    John Thomason — Dec 10, 2021
    About Dr. Sanjeev Kohli, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1164446167
    Education & Certifications

    • McKeesport Hosp
    • Hp Med College Himachal Pradesh University Simla H P India
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjeev Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kohli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kohli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

